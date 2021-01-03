Don’t issue statement that can cause discord in GRS, says Sabah Bersatu Youth chief

Sabah Bersatu Armada chief Fairuz Renddan urged all parties to think and verify matters first before making any statement on issues that could threaten unity in the GRS coalition. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada (youth) chief Fairuz Renddan has urged all parties to think and verify matters first before making any statement on issues that could threaten unity in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

Fairuz, who is also the Pintasan assemblyman, said that such action can affect unity in GRS.

“This coalition is formed to serve as a platform for cooperation for the common good and if there are parties who deliberately ‘poke’ or become ‘batu api’ (instigating) discord, this is not good for everyone,” he said in a statement here, today.

Fairuz said this in response to the allegations made by Umno youth chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who claimed that Bersatu was trying to ‘steal and buy’ members from Umno.

It was then followed by a statement from Sabah Umno youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain who also claimed that Bersatu managed to attract many Sabah Umno members.

Fairuz said that all Sabah Umno members who quit the party became independent first and they joined Bersatu voluntarily only after Bersatu entered the state on April 6, 2019.

“Where did the issue of Bersatu ‘stealing and buying’ Umno members come about?” asked Fairuz, adding that Abdul Aziz’s action of throwing baseless accusations could cause a split in the GRS. — Bernama