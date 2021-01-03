Bukit Aman tells road users not to risk driving through floods

A few vehicles are seen submerged in flood water in Tuaran October 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Motorists are advised not to take the risk of driving through flooded roads to avoid untoward incidents.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the public must prioritise their safety since many roads were flooded and the fast water flows could be disastrous.

“Road users need to be careful and do not take the risk of continuing with their journey if the roads they are travelling on are under water.

“Be careful during this flood season. If there is no need to go out, just stay at home,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Today, Bernama reported that a man was believed to have been swept away with his vehicle at Batu 18 Jalan Kluang-Kahang, at 8pm yesterday after helping his wife to get out of the car after the water rose sharply as they tried to continue travelling on the flooded road.

Earlier, several videos went viral on social media showing motorcyclists trying to brave roads under fast-flowing flood water and experiencing mishaps.

Another viral video also showed a motorcycle being swept away by strong currents, but the motorcyclist and his pillion rider managed to save themselves. — Bernama