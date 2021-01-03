Babysitter, two sons arrested over death of five-year-old in Sentul

Police arrested a childminder and her two sons on suspicion of abusing and causing the death of a five-year-old child. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Police arrested a childminder and her two sons on suspicion of abusing and causing the death of a five-year-old child at a condominium in Jalan Ipoh, here yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police received a report on the incident at 2.45pm before a team of policemen was dispatched to the location.

“They found the child victim lying on the bed fully dressed and paramedics who also went to the location confirmed that the victim had died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said some scratches and bruises were also found on the victim’s body and legs.

Beh said the babysitter and her two sons, all aged between 22 and 61, were detained on the same day to assist in the investigation.

The victim’s body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for a post mortem scheduled for tomorrow.

“The three suspects will be remanded today and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001. Those who have any information regarding this case can contact the Operations Room of the Sentul District Police Headquarters at 03-4048 2206 or any police station nearby,” he said. — Bernama