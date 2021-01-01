Police detain 20 for alleged prostitution in Sentul

Police have detained 20 individuals including 15 foreign women aged between 20 and 40 believed to be involved in prostitution activities in several raids conducted under Ops Noda in Sentul today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Police have detained 20 individuals including 15 foreign women aged between 20 and 40 believed to be involved in prostitution activities in several raids conducted under Ops Noda in Sentul, here, early this morning.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said in a statement today the raids were mounted on several premises believed to be used as the operation sites.

He said four local men and a Bangladeshi man believed to be the caretakers of the premises and organisers of the immoral activity were among those detained.

Initial investigation revealed that the premises were used as reflexology centres as a front.

The police also seized RM2,500 in cash during the raids, he said.

Beh said all suspects were detained for further investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code for soliciting for purpose of prostitution and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama