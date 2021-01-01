Econsave denies selling imported meat with fake halal logo

File picture of Malaysia’s halal logo. Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd has denied allegations that the supermarket is selling imported meat involved in the fake halal logo scandal. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KLUANG, Jan 1 — Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd has denied allegations that the supermarket is selling imported meat involved in the fake halal logo scandal.

Its general manager Mas Imran Adam said the supermarket was only selling imported meat of the Allana brand which was directly shipped from India, without going through a third party.

He said the Econsave started to import the meat several years ago and the product had received verification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“I hope the public is clear (about this) and this statement can convince consumers about the halal status of Econsave products,” he said when met after an inspection on imported meat conducted at the Simpang Renggan Econsave Supermarket, here, today.

He said there are 11 abattoirs in India and Pakistan that are halal-certified and Econsave will select a valid slaughterhouse before importing the meat. — Bernama