China Press editor, MCA’s Michael Chong test positive for Covid-19

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — One of the China Press editors and an MCA staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Chinese newspaper editor was said to have contracted the virus from a gathering with Barisan Nasional component party’s public services and complaints department, Datuk Michael Chong, who also tested positive.

The news that the newspaper editor had tested positive was first reported by Malaysiakini.

This comes as yesterday, MCA had announced that a party worker — described as a senior staff — tested positive for Covid-19.

“Upon learning of the news, the MCA Headquarters immediately shut the office of the said department located at Level 7 of Wisma MCA for a thorough sanitisation to be conducted,” the party had said in a statement yesterday.

MCA also said it has also arranged for all staff of the said department to undergo Covid-19 tests.