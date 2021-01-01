Availability of vaccines in 2021 will bring relief to Sarawakians facing Covid-19 pandemic, says state tourism minister

Abdul Karim (second, left) and his wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar (right) waiting for the fireworks show outside the Stadium Perpaduan after the Sarawak New Year Countdown 2021 yesterday. ― Picture courtesy of Ukas via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Jan 1 ― With the availability of vaccines for Covid-19, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is confident that the pandemic will be brought under control in 2021.

He said despite a challenging year 2020, Sarawakians should not give up and soldier on with their daily lives, knowing that vaccines for Covid-19 will be largely available in 2021.

“Tonight’s new year countdown is very significant and special as we will step into the year 2021. Although we have faced great challenges this year, we have to go through it with perseverance and patience. Never give up or give in. Instead, life must go on.

“We all have to work together in any of our efforts in the new year 2021. We are confident that the Covid-19 epidemic can be controlled with the availability of vaccines,” he said in his recorded speech during the Sarawak New Year Countdown 2021 event at Stadium Perpaduan here last night.

Abdul Karim also lauded the efforts by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to curb the spread of the pandemic, which despite some methods being inconvenient to the daily lives of Sarawakians, has been very successful.

In fact, he pointed out, the Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on December 28 had praised Sarawak for its efforts in keeping the pandemic from going out of control.

“We are also grateful to all the frontliners who worked hard in carrying out their responsibilities in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Your services and sacrifices will be remembered always,” said Abdul Karim.

In his speech, he also mentioned the agencies and organisations that have been working tirelessly on the frontlines, keeping the spread of Covid-19 in the state at bay.

They were the SDMC, National Security Council, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Health Department, the police, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Rela corp, Fire and Rescue Department, State Security and Enforcement Unit, Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the media, quarantine centres, and others that were involved directly or indirectly.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sarawak Arts Council and Sarawak State Orchestra Symphony (SONS) for organising the Sarawak New Year Countdown 2021 on this glorious night.

“I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to all the departments, agencies, musicians, and performers who worked hard to ensure the success of the event,” said Abdul Karim.

Earlier before the event proper, the 1,000-strong audience, while complying to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the SDMC, were treated to various musical performances by various artists, including Dayang Nurfaizah. ― Borneo Post