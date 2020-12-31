Cops tracking Covid-19 patient who fled Tampin Hospital

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the patient was found missing at his hospital bed at about 11.45am yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAMPIN, Dec 31 ― Police are tracking down a Covid-19 patient who fled Tampin Hospital yesterday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the patient, who is a 33-year-old man and a former inmate at the Jelebu Prison, with last known address in Petaling Jaya, was found missing at his hospital bed at about 11.45am yesterday.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark green T-shirt,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Anuwal urged those with information on the patient and his whereabout to contact the nearest police station or the Health Ministry. ― Bernama