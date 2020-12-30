Perak HRDF employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Human Resource Development Fund branch in Perak has confirmed that an employee tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — An employee of the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) branch in Perak has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the organisation confirmed the matter and said that sanitisation exercise started at the premises for two days, beginning today.

“The said employee is currently receiving treatment and is under close monitoring by the medical personnel.

“Additionally, all employees of the branch office are undergoing swab tests as part of our precautionary measure and their health conditions will continue to be monitored.

“At HRDF, the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers are our utmost priority. We will continue to observe stringent adherence to infection control policies and processes, and comply fully with preventive measures set by the Ministry of Health,” the statement read.