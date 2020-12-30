Covid-19 SOP strictly complied with at Melaka Zoo, says state exco

Melaka Zoo visitor, Muhammad Akhmar Rahim, 30, (left) and his family at the zoo during a Bernama survey after a press conference on standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Melaka Zoo December 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 30 — The Management of Melaka Zoo has complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry (MOH) in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman, Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis said Zoo staff were also always around the vicinity, including at the bird show theatre to ensure that the number of visitors did not exceed 250 people during each show.

“All SOPs that have been set for the operation of the Melaka Zoo during Covid-19 have been strictly enforced including screening at the entrance.

“Reports or allegations of SOP violations at the bird show theatre are inaccurate and biased as found from the results of a comprehensive survey,” he told reporters after inspecting the Covid-19 SOP at the Melaka Zoo here today.

Elaborating, he said he couldn’t help noticing that visitor groups comprising same families did not adhere to physical distancing on the contrary visitors from different families sat within a predetermined distance.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that Melaka Zoo visitors failed to comply with the SOP when watching a performance at the tourist spot. — Bernama