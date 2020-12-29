Putrajaya announces EMCO at Taiping’s Kamunting Correctional Centre until Jan 12

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a media conference in Putrajaya October 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today declared that the Kamunting Correctional Centre (KEMTA) in Taiping, Perak will be put under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until January 12, 2021.

In a statement to the press, Ismail said that this is because there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the facility.

“Until December 24, the health ministry had carried out as many as 1,490 screenings against prisoners and found 50 positive cases.

“The implementation of the EMCO is aimed at controlling this existing cluster and preventing the spread of Covid-19 to other prisoners, staff, family members and the community outside KEMTA,” he said.