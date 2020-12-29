Ipoh mayor: New RM425m Ipoh convention centre to help ‘rebrand’ city’s business tourism

Perak MB Datuk Saarani Mohamad (2nd left), Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin (right) and ond Holdings Sdn Bhd CEO Ong Teng Boon (left) at the signing of the collaboration agreement in Ipoh December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 29 — The RM425 million Ipoh International Convention Centre (IICC), which will be fully operational from next month, is expected to attract more business travellers to the city and in turn benefit its residents.

Property developer Bond Holdings Sdn Bhd as the manager, the Ipoh City Council (MBI) as landowner, and construction firm Sycal Bhd today sealed a collaboration agreement for the management of the 28,000 sq ft centre.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the main purpose of the collaboration was to manage the IICC effectively, including the banquet halls that could be used for annual dinners, corporate talks, trade fairs, community bazaars, workshop conferences and other activities.

“With its strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities, the centre will give a rebranding for the city of Ipoh,” he said at the collaboration agreement ceremony here today.

Signing on behalf of Bond Holdings was its chief executive officer Ong Teng Boon while Sycal Bhd was represented by managing director Datuk Seow Yong Chin. The ceremony was witnessed by Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

The IICC will consist of a 0.56-hectare convention centre, a 0.34-hectare five-star hotel block and a 0.38-hectare serviced apartment.

Rumaizi said Bond Holdings would manage the Bond Suites located next to the IICC to provide complete and ideal workspace facilities for the professionals.

Ong said Bond Holdings would fully cooperate with MBI which would act as a catalyst to create a cleaner, greener and more modern city for the locals.

Meanwhile, Saarani in his speech said the state government would always welcome strategic cooperation between the local authorities and all stakeholders including government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and also the public.

“This is important as a local authority like the Ipoh City Council cannot operate in silo as it becomes increasingly challenging to fulfil its responsibilities in developing a sustainable and resilient city,” he said.

He said the IICC would not only become a new landmark in Ipoh but would also become a knowledge and career development centre with a convention centre as well as fully-equipped and modern working space facilities.

“I hope that MBI will continue to explore new opportunities through such strategic collaborations to enable Ipoh to become a city with international status in terms of investments, job opportunities, sustainable physical developments and sophisticated infrastructures,” he said. — Bernama