IGP: Control to be tightened on sale of ammunition in Sabah, Sarawak

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during the Op Bersepadu Khazanah press conference in Selangor August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Dec 29 — Control on the sale of ammunition in licensed premises especially in Sabah and Sarawak will be tightened, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the move was deemed necessary following reports alleging that certain sellers that had been selling ammunition to owners of illegal firearms in the states.

“I was made to understand that many homemade or illegal firearms were being smuggled into Sabah and Sarawak and they are using bullets (bought) from licensed premises.

“The police will tighten control at such premises so that owners of illegal firearms will have no chance to use the weapons,” he told a press conference after attending the meeting on the Integrated Operations of Treasure (OBK) here today.

On the meeting, Abdul Hamid said the Royal Malaysia Police represented by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) and Special Branch will work closely with other agencies involved in the OBK to review all actions taken against those who committed national treasure-related crimes.

“We are serious in this matter because there are allegations that we are not taking enough action to fully cripple the entire syndicate, rather than arresting the small fry.

“We want to ensure that not only the perpetrators are put behind bars, but also declared bankrupt for living with proceeds of illegal activity,” Abdul Hamid said.

The OBK was implemented in several phases starting September last year involving several agencies including the police, Customs, Immigration and Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia.

It was aimed at combating issues of land encroachment, illegal logging, theft of national forest products, wildlife poaching and other offences under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. — Bernama