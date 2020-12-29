Energy Ministry introduces three initiatives to encourage use of solar systems to lower electricity bills

An array of solar panels is seen in the desert near Victorville March 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) is introducing the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 programme to provide an opportunity for more users to install the solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on the roofs of their respective buildings for electricity bill reduction.

Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said NEM3.0 would offer a quota of 500 megawatts (MW) from 2021 to 2023.

The NEM 3.0 programme involves three initiatives — Program NEM Rakyat, Program NEM GoMEn (Government Ministries and Entities) and Program NOVA programme (Net Offset Virtual Aggregation).

“The government hopes that the implementation of NEM 3.0 will enable more Malaysians, government agencies, houses of worship as well as companies and local entrepreneurs to be involved in the agenda of the country’s renewable energy development as well as reducing electricity bills to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Anuar said Program NEM Rakyat was introduced as only five per cent of applications under Program NEM 2.0 were domestic users who could enjoy electricity bill reduction through the installation of solar PV.

Shamsul Anuar said Program NEM Rakyat will maintain the concept of “one-to-one” offset rate with a quota of 100 MW or until all quotas are exhausted and about 10,000 to 25,000 Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) domestic account holders or between 40,000 and 100,000 households in the peninsula will enjoy electricity bill reduction.

“Consumers will enjoy the one-to-one offset rate for 10 years and electricity bill savings through the concept of self-consumption after the period ends,” he said, adding that applications can be made to the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) from February 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023.

For Program NEM GoMEn, he said it aims to reduce electricity bills in government buildings with a quota of 100 MW and about 100 government agencies in the peninsula will enjoy a reduction amounting to RM6 million per month.

Shamsul Anuar said Program NOVA would help entrepreneurs, local companies and houses of worship to reduce electricity bills and the cost of doing business.

Applications for the NOVA Program will be open from April 1, 2021 until December 31, 2023 or until all quotas have been distributed. — Bernama