Singaporean looking for twin brother, siblings in Malaysia

A Singaporean, Muhd Imran, 43, is looking for his twin brother, siblings in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — “My late father looks like me.” With this limited information, a Singaporean hopes to locate his other siblings in Malaysia.

Muhd Imran, 43, said he was made to understand that his late father has two more wives in Malaysia and his Singaporean mother was the third.

The search by the father of two, who also has a twin brother, began in the month of Ramadan this year through his sharing on social media.

“I want to find my siblings in Malaysia. I fear if our children happen to get married to each other,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Apart from his face being said to look like his late father, Muhd Imran added that his father, a Malaysian, was a “British Police” in the Cantonment here around the 60s.

“If he is still alive, my father may be in his 80s and he was better known as ‘Corporal Yusof or Yusop’,” said Muhd Imran who was only informed of his father’s departure when he was 21 years old.

Muhd Imran admitted that people around him are hesitant to share more about his father and he claimed that the name of his father is not in his birth certificate.

“My father used to live on Race Course Road and in Lorong Kuaman with my late mother Saniah Marzuki. He also has a sister but I do not know her name,” he said.

Muhd Imran and his twin brother are the only children from the marriage of both his parents, who are understood to have been married in Malaysia around the late 70s.

“I only saw my father in a photo years ago,” said Muhd Imran who also gave two pieces of his own photo for the purpose of this search.

Muhd Imran who lost his mother, better-known as “Niah” in November 2010 is appealing to Malaysians and Singaporeans who knew his family in Malaysia to contact him at +65 8383 2716. — Bernama