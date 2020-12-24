Report: Principal of Kelantan Islamic school nabbed yet again for sexually assaulting students

Police have reportedly arrested and remanded a 32-year-old madrasah principal on suspicion of sexually assaulting two former male students at the premises in Machang, Kelantan. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police have reportedly arrested and remanded a 32-year-old “madrasah”, or Islamic school, principal today on suspicion of sexually assaulting two former male students at the premises in Machang, Kelantan.

According to Malaysiakini, Kelantan police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Shafien Mamat confirmed that an investigation will be carried out under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency.

“The Kelantan police has arrested on the suspect for further action. The suspect has been remanded for three days from December 24 to 26,” he said in a statement carried by the news portal.

Shafien said the arrest was a re-arrest of the suspect, who had previously been charged in court with raping another man before.

Checks revealed that the suspect was involved in a previous case where a 32-year-old businessman had alleged that he was raped by the former at a hotel in Kota Baru, Kelantan on December 16.

In the latest case, Shafien said a police report was received at the Kuang police station in Selangor and the Bayan Lepas police station in Penang.

According to him, the first victim in this latest case reportedly was instructed by the suspect to have sex with him in a room in the suspect’s house in May 2018, because the suspect wanted to carry out treatment on the victim who was suffering from an “illness.”

While in the room, the suspect was accused of asking the victim to take off his pants and then proceeded to sexually assault him.

For the second victim, it was learnt that the alleged incident happened on the night of November 2018 at the Islamic school’s hostel.

The suspect was accused of hugging and holding the victim’s genitals, and then forcing the victim to hold his genitals until he was satisfied.