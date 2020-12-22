Haj cost expected to increase with enforcement of Covid SOPs, says Islamic affairs minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri said the cost is expected to increase following the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Any additional costs for performing the haj would be informed from time to time, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri.

He said the cost is expected to increase following the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia.

Zulkifli said the projected cost is yet to be determined and that Tabung Haji (TH) would calculate the overall costs soon.

"We expect (an increase)... I will go to Saudi Arabia to discuss with its minister of haj on issues related to haj and the outcome (of the meeting) might be announced at the end of January," he said.

He said this at a press conference after opening the 37th National Level Haj Muzakarah here today.

Also present were TH chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Md Yusof and group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff.

He also encouraged TH depositors to increase their savings, adding that the increase in the cost of performing the hajj would be discussed in the Cabinet prior to any announcements.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said TH depositors can now submit appeals to perform the pilgrimage next year from today until February 13, 2021 through the THiJARI application.

He said the application allows depositors to submit their appeals online, check haj registration, appeal status, offer status as well as provides access to other services. — Bernama