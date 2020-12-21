Penang CM: 50 acres reclaimed land off Gurney Drive meant for development, 40 acres for park

A total 131.09 acres have been reclaimed off the coast of Gurney Drive as the Gurney Drive Foreshore and Government reserve land where 50 acres will be set aside for development, 40 acres for Gurney Wharf and the remaining as state reserve land. ― Picture by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 21 — A total of 50 acres of the reclaimed land off Gurney Drive will be set aside for future development projects while 40 acres is for the planned Gurney Wharf project, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the 50 acres, which is part of the total 131.09 acres of Gurney Drive Foreshore and government reserve land handed over by Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD), will be used to fund the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three highways project.

The 50 acres will be part of a 110-acre land swap deal that the state made with the project delivery partner, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC), to build the undersea tunnel and three highways project.

Chow said the remaining 60 acres for the land swap deal is yet to be reclaimed but did not specify where it will be located.

Meanwhile, 40 acres from the Gurney Drive Foreshore will be turned into the planned public recreational space, Gurney Wharf, and the remaining land will be state reserved land.

An artist’s impression of the promenade in Gurney Wharf.― Picture courtesy of Penang Chief Minister’s Office

On the Gurney Wharf project, Chow said it is expected to cost RM176 million and will consist of various components.

“The final costs of the Gurney Wharf project can only be confirmed after we call for tender as we can get competitive prices to reduce the cost of the project in an open tender,” he said in a press conference before witnessing the signing ceremony for the appointment of seven consultants for the seafront project.

He said the consultants will prepare the detailed design works for each Gurney Wharf component before the state calls for an open tender to appoint contractors to implement the project.

Chow said TPD has handed over 90.07 acres of the reclaimed land to the state as of May this year and will continue to progressively handover the remaining land in stages.

“They will hand over the remaining 40 acres progressively and all this process will be completed in a few months,” he said.

Chow said TPD has been appointed as the project management office in June this year and their scope of work included an advisory role and to oversee the implementation of works by consultants and contractors appointed by the state.

“The appointed consultants will take a few months to complete their work before calling for open tender so we hope the project will physically start by the second half of next year,” he said.

Earlier, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the reclamation agreement for the Gurney Drive Foreshore was signed in January 2016.

An artist’s impression of the RM176 million Gurney Wharf project. ― Picture courtesy of Penang Chief Minister’s Office

He said the state sought public consultation on the Gurney Wharf project and 96 per cent of out of about 1,000 Penangites, who submitted their feedback, supported the project.

He said reclamation works started in 2016 and was completed in September 2019.

Jagdeep said the Gurney Wharf development will take about 48 months to complete and the facilities are expected to open to the public by December 31 of 2023.

The Gurney Wharf development consists of two main components; the first, a public park, a promenade, viewing decks, skate park playing area, wetlands, footpaths, carparks and handicap facilities.

The second component will include food courts, hawker centres, retail areas, food and beverage areas, water taxi facilities and reclamation of two additional water bodies.

“The Gurney Wharf will be handicap-friendly as there will be facilities for them,” he said.

He said it will be an iconic public park and a well-design public space for the public and visitors to enjoy the seafront and hold outdoor activities.