Kelantan records over 400 flood evacuees as of 11pm last night

A motorcyclist rides through flood waters in Kampung Chenulang, Kuala Krai December 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 19 ― Eighteen temporary flood evacuation centres have been activated in Kelantan to house 456 evacuees from 119 families as of 11pm last night, following continuous rain since Wednesday.

According to the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info app, three districts affected by heavy rain in Kuala Krai recorded the highest number of evacuees, namely 293 individuals from 59 families with eight evacuation centres activated.

In Tanah Merah, 149 evacuees from 40 families were recorded, while in Pasir Mas, 68 evacuees from 20 families were recorded, and both districts currently have two evacuation centres opened to cater to the flood victims.

Based on a report on publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level of rivers in seven locations in Kelantan have been rising steadily, with two of them going over the danger level as of 10.30pm tonight.

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas recorded a drastic increase with water levels being 9.87 metres (m) which is above the danger level of 9m, while in Jenob, Tanah Merah, the water level was at 23.66m, 0.16m above the danger level.

The water level of Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah also indicated rising waters with a reading of 14.94m, above the warning level of 14m.

Meanwhile, four locations were at alert level, namely Sungai Galas in Dabong, Kuala Krai as well as Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang, with readings of 32.75m and 57.23m respectively, while Sungai Pergau in Air Bol, Jeli recorded a water level of 72.13m, and in Kusial Baru, Tanah Merah, 14.31m.

The website also posted a statement from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage warning that floods were expected to occur at several locations in Kuala Krai beginning at 4am (December 19).

The locations include Kampung Bedal, Kampung Bukit Sireh, Taman Warisan, Kampung Kuala Petang, Kampung Ngagoh, Kampung Pahi, Kampung Air Duri, Kampung Guchil, Kampung Jirat, Kampung Gatal, Kampung Batu Mengkebang, Kampung Keroh, and Kampung Batu Jong.

It is still raining in Kelantan although no main roads connecting to the state have been closed to road users thus far. ― Bernama