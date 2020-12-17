Covid-19: Three new clusters detected today; two in Klang Valley, one in Sabah

The three clusters that have been detected today are the Jalan Rusa cluster in Cheras, KL, the Tapak Bina Pasifik cluster in Lembah Pantai, KL, and the Maringkan cluster in Telupid and Ranau, Sabah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Three new Covid-19 clusters have been detected today in the country, bringing the total number of clusters reported to 429.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three clusters are the Jalan Rusa cluster in Cheras, KL, the Tapak Bina Pasifik cluster in Lembah Pantai, KL, and the Maringkan cluster in Telupid and Ranau, Sabah.

“Similarly the number of clusters which the ministry has deemed to have ended is now 236,” he said in a statement.

These include six today, which are the Benteng PK cluster, the Kapas BJ cluster, the Garden cluster, the Bah Tropicana cluster, the Bah Bercham cluster, and the Mentari cluster.

The number of active clusters being monitored by the ministry now stands at 193.

Of the number of active clusters, 41 have reported an increase in infections today.

The highest number of infections in a cluster is the Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster with 98 cases, followed by the Jalan Rusa cluster with 57 cases, and the Bintang cluster with 50 cases.

“For the new clusters today starting with the Jalan Rusa cluster, the initial cases were reported early this month following a community screening in a residential area.

“The screenings were conducted after one positive case was detected among the area’s residents at the end of November. As of today, 1,267 people have been screened with 129 positive cases detected,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

For the Tapak Bina Pasifik cluster, the director-general said the initial cases tested positive on Saturday (December 12) following screenings at a construction site.

As of today, 159 people have been screened with 17 testing positive for the virus.

“As for the Maringkan cluster, its index case is the 70,580 who tested positive on December 5 following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, 93 people have been screened, with 11 testing positive in the cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said.