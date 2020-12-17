Supply of Covid-19 vaccine, Temporary Measures Bill to be discussed on final day of Parliament

A general view of the Parliament logo in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The last day meeting of the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament today will focus, among others, on the supply of Covid-19 vaccine from international pharmaceutical company, Pfizer.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) through a question by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) to the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation on the cost, effectiveness and coverage of the vaccine, especially the immunity period and side effects.

Lim also wants to know the government’s rationale for selecting the vaccine by Pfizer, instead of from other vaccine companies, including in the United States, China and Russia, as well as comparison in terms of the cost and effectiveness of the vaccines.

There is also a question by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) to the prime minister on the government's stand in tackling the Covid-19 epidemic following the opening of the economic sector.

After the MQT session, the focus will be on the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Amendment) Bill 2020, which will be tabled for the second reading.

Also scheduled for tabling for the second reading are the Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The current Dewan Rakyat was held for 29 days since Nov 2. — Bernama