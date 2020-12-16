Senator Mohamad Ali Mohamad appointed as Dewan Negara deputy president

Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad is the new deputy president of Dewan Negara, December 16, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad has been appointed as the deputy president of the Dewan Negara today.

Mohamad Ali, 56, who is also Melaka Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman, is the sole candidate proposed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The motion of Mohamad Ali’s nomination was brought forth by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, on behalf of the Prime Minister, under Standing Order 5(2) of the Senate.

It was seconded by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

The appointment of Mohamad Ali is to replace Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad whose tenure expired on November 22. ― Bernama