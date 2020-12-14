PAS chief Hadi granted royal audience with Perak Sultan tomorrow morning

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Dec 14 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to grant PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang an audience tomorrow.

Perak Dewan Negara member Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini when confirming the matter to Bernama via WhatsApp said the meeting would be held at Istana Kinta here at 11am.

Abdul Hadi who is also the Marang member of Parliament sent a letter to the palace on Dec 10 to seek an audience with Sultan Nazrin to inform the Ruler of the political situation involving PAS.

Last Friday, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria apologised to Sultan Nazrin Shah for not appearing before the Ruler when he and the other two assemblymen were summoned on Dec 8.

The other two PAS assemblymen were Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (Selama) and Mohd Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

During the previous administration, Razman and Mohd Akmal were both state executive councillors.

However, no PAS assemblyman was appointed as state executive council members during the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar on Dec 10 as it only involved four Umno assemblymen and one from Bersatu. — Bernama



