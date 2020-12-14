Further training for private pilots may be required, transport minister says in early release of fatal Taman Melawati chopper crash

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong delivers a speech during the launch of an anti-drink driving campaign in Petaling Jaya September 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is looking to increase awareness and competency among hobby aircraft pilots, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

He was further training is being looked at, following the release of a preliminary report into last month’s helicopter crash in Taman Melawati here that killed two people.

“CAAM is currently looking into making additional training a requirement for private clubs and operators, aimed at increasing awareness and competency among aviation enthusiasts,” he said in a statement.

The CAAM will also launch a review of the existing rules and procedures to identify any inadequacies present and improve on them to ensure such occurrences do not happen again.

“This measure puts the safety and security of all private aviation enthusiasts as a top priority, without impinging on the business growth and enjoyment of general aviation.

“The preliminary report was done in accordance with Annex 13 (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” Wee said, adding the investigations being carried out as a whole is not for the purpose of apportioning blame nor liability.

The minister said investigations into the accident by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is still ongoing.

The accident on November 8 involved two privately-owned helicopters which grazed one another before one crashed shortly before 12pm, landing near SJKT Taman Melawati.

The second helicopter managed to make an emergency landing at SJKT Taman Melawati’s field. The two passengers in the crashed helicopter later succumbed to their injuries, with their bodies found still strapped to the seats.