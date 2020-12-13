Dr Zakir Naik planning terror attack on India? IGP says no official word from Delhi

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police College Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has so far, not received any official report on controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik allegedly planning a terror attack in India.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM much welcomed sharing of information on the matter and was always monitoring any developments involving terrorists.

“All this while, PDRM has always received cooperation from the law enforcement agencies in foreign countries in tackling national security issues,” he told Bernama today.

Abdul Hamid said PDRM’s record in tackling any form of threats from terrorists had been good.

Today, the Times of India reported that India’s intelligence had intercepted a monetary transaction linked to the preacher who had also allegedly planned a terror attack in a city in that country.

The report also stated that the attack might be launched by a group headed by a woman within the next few weeks. — Bernama