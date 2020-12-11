Six new Covid-19 clusters identified in KL, Selangor, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Penang

A health worker is seen in the vicinity of Desa Bistari Apartments in Gelugor, Penang amid the enhanced movement control order December 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Health Ministry today confirmed that six new Covid-19 clusters have been detected today, all of them from Peninsula Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters are being called the Sungai Putus and Erima clusters in Selangor, Tapak Bina Jalan Berangan cluster in Kuala Lumpur, Langkasuka cluster in Johor, Jalan College cluster in Negri Sembilan and Sungai Keluang cluster in Penang.

Dr Noor Hisham said all six clusters identified today involved workplaces.

Besides the six new clusters today, he also announced that three clusters have come to an end — the Taman Laut cluster in Selangor, BMU cluster in Melaka and Ikhtisas cluster which spans Selangor, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan.

“This makes the number of active clusters monitored as many as 190 clusters. Of these, 48 clusters reported an increase in cases today,” he said.

The index patient for the Sungai Putus cluster in Selangor was identified during a screening done in a factory on December 9.

“As of December 11, a total of 2,001 individuals were screened, of which 427 cases were detected positive for Covid-19,” he said.

The cluster involves nine locals and 418 migrants.

For the Erima cluster also in Selangor, the origin was confirmed to be a Covid-19 case detected through a screening.

“Following the case, employers conducted screenings on employees and found 28 more individuals who had close contact to the index case detected,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

As of 12pm today, 83 individuals have been screened, with 29 confirmed cases.

For the Tapak Bina Jalan Berangan cluster in Kuala Lumpur, initial positive cases for this cluster was discovered on December 9 as a result of targeted screening at a construction site.

As of 12pm today, as many as 1,246 individuals have been screened where six more positive cases have been confirmed.

The Langkasuka cluster in Johor has been confirmed to be a workplace cluster, with its index patient confirmed Covid-19 positive on December 5.

Up to 12pm today, 113 individuals have been screened under this cluster, with 14 confirmed positive with the virus.

The Jalan College cluster in Negri Sembilan comes from an individual confirmed positive through Covid-19 screenings done on December 3.

As of 12pm today, 35 individuals have been screened, with 11 more positive cases confirmed.

The Keluang cluster in Penang, the index patient was reported to be positive on December 5 through screenings done while returning to his native country.

“The results of close contact screenings at the workplace further found that another 16 cases were detected positively for Covid-19. As of December 11, 2020, a total of 99 individuals were screened, of which 16 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 in this cluster,” said Dr Noor Hisham.