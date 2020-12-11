Air Selangor: Scheduled water supply disruption in Sabak Bernam on Dec 16

Air Selangor says a total of 38 areas in Sabak Bernam, Selangor will experience a 16-hour scheduled water supply disruption starting from 10am on December 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― A total of 38 areas in Sabak Bernam, Selangor will experience a 16-hour scheduled water supply disruption starting from 10am on December 16.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said this was to facilitate work to replace six valve units at Jalan Besar Belia, Sungai Panjang and to install a new valve at Parit 13, Sungai Panjang.

The replacement and installation of the valves were necessary to ensure a smooth water supply distribution system for the convenience of consumers in the future, she said in a statement today.

She said the water supply disruption and restoration period would vary according to areas and also on the water pressure at the distribution system.

The areas involved are Bagan BNO, Jalan Taman Pusara, Pekan Sekinchan, Jalan Sabak Bernam Transport Department, Simpang Lima Hala Laut, Bagan Sungai Besar, Pantai Redang, Bagan Terap, Sabak Police Station, Sungai Haji Dorani, Taman Aman, Taman Bakti, Taman Harmoni, Parit 7 Sungai Leman, Jalan Kalabakan, Sungai Lang Growth Centre and Pekan Sabak.

Therefore, Air Selangor advised the affected consumers to store sufficient water supply and to use water sparingly during the scheduled water disruption period.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. ― Bernama