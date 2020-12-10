Police: Malaysian desperate to meet family caught sneaking into Thailand

A Malaysian man who had long been separated from his wife and children was caught while attempting to sneak into Narathiwat using a boat. — iStock.com pic via AFP

NARATHIWAT, Dec 10 — A Malaysian man who had long been separated from his wife and children was caught while attempting to sneak into Narathiwat using a boat.

Sungai Kolok district head, Rungruang Thimabut said the 53-year-old Kelantanese was nabbed at about 2pm (local time) today following a report lodged by locals about a man trying to sneak into Kpg Thasai in Sungai Kolok.

He said the suspect was found trying to enter southern Thailand without a valid document by a boat as the Thailand-Malaysia border gates are closed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“With a payment of 300 Baht (RM41), the suspect sought the services of a Thai national to help him sneak into Narathiwat to meet his family. The man admitted that he was missing his wife and three young children currently residing in Narathiwat terribly,” he said.

The man was detained and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, he said, adding legal action will be taken against him for attempting to sneak into Thailand without valid documents.

Police also seized the boat believed belonging to a local. — Bernama