Melaka state assembly passes RM520.8m operating expenditure, RM75m for development in Budget 2021

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali tables the state Budget for 2021 at the Seri Negeri complex December 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 10 — The Melaka State Legislative Assembly today passed the state’s Budget 2021 to enable the administration and development agenda to be continued.

The Melaka Supply Bill (2021) 2020 (Budget 2021) which allocates RM520.86 million involving operating expenditure amounting to RM445.86 million and development expenditure of RM75 million was debated by 17 assemblymen representing the state government and the opposition.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali when winding up the debate on the bill said the operating expenditure was increased by 14.32 per cent compared to RM390 million last year in the best interest of the people.

“In 2020, the state government allocated a total of RM27.05 million, while for 2021, the state government is allocating RM54.54 million to provide various initiatives to the people.

“As of Dec 7, the state government’s expenditure is at RM332.40 million compared to the actual revenue collection of RM340.96 million, a surplus of RM8.56 million. This shows that the state government practices prudent spending,” he said at the state assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri here today.

The budget tabled yesterday was based on T.E.R.A.S thrusts namely technology; entrepreneurship; industrial and economic revolution and international and prosperous.

Earlier, a motion to appoint Melaka MCA Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Koh Nai Kwong as a Member of the Senate representing the state was also approved.

The motion which was brought forward by Sulaiman (BN-Lendu) and seconded by Datuk Ghazale Muhamad (BN-Rim) was approved as it had the support of 17 of the 28 assemblymen.

Koh, 59, who is also the Head of the Alor Gajah MCA Division holds a Master of Laws from the University of Wales, has been active in politics since 2004.

Sulaiman when proposing the motion said he believed that Koh would be able to shoulder the responsibilities entrusted to him.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama