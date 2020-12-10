IGP tells cops not to make TikTok videos while donning uniform

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador addresses members of the press at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre July 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has advised police personnel not to upload videos on social media application TikTok while on duty.

He said it was unbecoming for an officer donning the uniform to perform ‘dances’ and upload them on social media, as it would only tarnish the image of the department.

“This blue (police) uniform is sacred, so it is not nice if we wear the uniform and perform acts that so not suit the work culture,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting certificates of appreciation to eight police personnel in Bukit Aman for rejecting bribes during an operation.

On Saturday, a police personnel from the Kelantan police contingent faced disciplinary action after uploading a video of herself dancing while donning the uniform on TikTok.

Kelantan Police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the video which had gone viral could tarnish the department’s image and went against its code of ethics. — Bernama