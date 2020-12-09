Agong sends donations to families of health personnel killed in crash in Pahang

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are seen in this file picture. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, Dec 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today sent donations to the families of a driver and a nurse from the Pahang Health Department (JKNP) who were killed in a road accident on Monday.

The donations were handed over by the Sultan of Pahang special officers, Tok Aria Rakna Ahmad Nurbadelin Abdul Murad and Datuk Abdul Rahman Endut who visited the families, here, today.

Ahmad Nurbadelin also conveyed Their Majesties’ condolences and words of encouragement for the families to remain patient and resilient.

Wife of the late Mohd Zuhairi Abdullah, Nor Hayati Embong, 35, said she was touched and grateful for the concern shown by the royal couple over her and her four children aged between two and nine.

She told Bernama when met at her house today that her focus now would be on raising her children well and that she intended to return to her hometown, Kuala Terengganu, soon.

“Sometimes during the night, my youngest child would ask for her father’s whereabouts. She still has yet to understand that her father is gone,” she said.

Meanwhile, Asmawi Yusoff, 45, whose wife, Julayha Kudus was also killed in the crash said although he accepted it as fate, he still could not imagine life without her.

“As much as I love my wife, Allah loves her more and called her home while she was working and on the way to do a good deed.

“I am thankful to Their Majesties and will do my best to take care of the children. They mean the world to us,” he said.

On Monday, Mohd Zuhairi, 35, who was driving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle of the Health Ministry, and Julayha, 39, a nurse with the Pekan District Health Office, died in the 10am accident that also involved a tanker lorry and a Myvi car.

Also involved in the crash was Dr Muhd Ikhwan Ramlee, 29, who sustained injuries to the head.

He is reported to be in stable condition while being treated at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

The victims were on their way to Kampung Orang Asli Api Larat in Nenas to provide health services to the villagers. — Bernama