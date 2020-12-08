Couple ordered to enter defence for beating son to death in Subang back in 2017

The couple is on trial for killing the eldest of their two children at Regalia Business Centre, Subang Jaya between 2pm and 3.30pm on May 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The High Court here today ordered a couple to enter their defence on the charge of murdering their eight-year-old son at the massage centre where they worked three years ago.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin made the decision after the court found the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the accused, Aaron Teoh Eng Wan, 36, and his wife, En Sit Mooi, 39.

The court also ordered the couple to enter defence against another charge of abuse resulting in injuries to the victim.

“I have evaluated and re-evaluated all evidence, the court was satisfied that the prosecution had successfully proved a prima facie case on both charges against the accused. Both accused are hereby ordered to enter defence,” said Judge Noorin.

The court will be hearing the defence for the accused on Jan 18 and Jan 19 next year.

Lawyer Tina Ong, representing Aaron informed the court that the defence team would present two witnesses, namely the couple who chose to testify under oath at the witness stand.

En is represented by lawyer Tan Teck Yew.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Yahya who appeared for the prosecution presented 28 witnesses during the trial which began in July 2019.

In her opening remarks during the trial, Siti Fatimah told the court the victim was beaten by his parents using a cane and a stick.

The pathologist's testimony revealed the cause of the boy's death was due to extensive subcutaneous and muscle haemorrhage, due to multiple blunt force trauma.

The testimony of other prosecution witnesses such as the chemist also confirmed that there was deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) belonging to Aaron and the victim on a cane found at the scene and the CCTV recording at the premise showed En dragging the victim who was weak and feeble, several times.

The couple is on trial for killing the eldest of their two children at a premise at Regalia Business Centre, Subang Jaya between 2pm and 3.30pm on May 26, 2017, according to Section 302 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for the mandatory death penalty if found guilty.

Aaron and En are also charged with abuse causing hurt to the victim at the same location, time and date according to Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and read with Section 31 (5) of the same act which is punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same act.

They were first charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court on June 5, 2017. — Bernama



