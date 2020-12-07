Cheras MP apologises to FT minister over DBKL asset sale claims

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) speaks to DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai at his office earlier today. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said that Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai has apologised to him over claims that he had sold 42 assets belonging to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in the past eight months.

In a Twitter post, Annuar said he received a surprise visit from Tan, who is also the DAP chairman, at his office in Parliament today.

“I received a surprise visit from DAP's National Chairman, YB TAN KOK WAI (MP Cheras) to my office earlier.

“He handed over a letter of confession asking for forgiveness and withdrew the facts of slander against me on November 18. Thank you. I will refer to my lawyer,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general also posted four pictures of the Cheras MP submitting a letter of apology to him on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile Tan told online news portal Malaysiakni that he had made a comment based on “factually incorrect information” and that he had apologised to Annuar.

“I admitted making a comment based on factually incorrect information. So I think as a gentleman, knowing that I have committed an error, it is only right for me to tender my apology,” he was quoted saying.

On November 18, Tan had in a press conference claimed that the federal minister sold 42 plots owned by DBKL.

However, Tan was unable to provide any proof related to his accusations and Annuar said that he never received any request from DBKL asking for his approval to sell any of its assets.

Following that, Annuar had said that he would pursue legal action against the DAP lawmaker for falsely accusing him.



