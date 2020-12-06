Johor MB from Umno calls Pakatan ‘strategic partners’ after Bersatu threatens takeover

Datuk Hasni Mohamad said Harapan leaders were 'strategic partners in developing and creating prosperity for Johor'. — Picture courtesy of the Johor government

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad called Pakatan Harapan (PH) a “strategic partner” today in the state legislative assembly as he announced a one-off RM50,000 funding for all assembymen, including those from the Opposition.

The genial gesture appeared an attempt to win support from his rivals and thwart another jab at his leadership of the state government from his Perikatan Nasional (PN) political partners that recently cost Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu the mentri besar post in Perak.

Hasni made the assertion as he tripled the state Budget 2021 allocation for all members of the state legislative assembly from RM50,000 to RM150,000, and announced an additional RM50,000 one-off allocation for Covid-19, bringing it to a total of RM200,000, Malaysiakini reported.

"We do not consider Harapan as an outsider to the Johor government,” he was quoted as saying.

"Harapan leaders are strategic partners in developing and creating prosperity for Johor,” the MB added.

"As a strategic partner, we value their views even though there are differences in mindset and ideology.”

Hasni claimed the allocation was a way to “give legitimacy” to the opposition, and a sign that they could work together despite their differences, especially in times of crisis such as the pandemic.

"Based on this thinking, we want to give legitimacy to the opposition by increasing their allocation to RM150,000,” he was quoted as saying.

"The increase is to facilitate management and welfare programmes without obstacles in opposition constituencies.”

The equal allocation, Hasni suggested, was part of his government’s effort to uplift democracy, which he described as a never-ending task.

The move came just as Bersatu had threatened to exact revenge in retaliation to what had transpired in Perak, where Ahmad Faizal was toppled through a vote of no-confidence in the state legislative assembly last Friday.

The party’s state chapter suggested they could defect and seek a new alliance, a move that would effectively collapse the current state government led by Umno.

Johor PH had reportedly said it will closely monitor whether Bersatu initiates such a move.

DAP's Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin welcomed Hasni’s gesture on Twitter.

"The role of Opposition representatives should be recognised. The Johor menteri besar has begun that progress which is good and should be supported.

"Let us lay the foundations of democracy to strengthen the state and Bangsa Johor that we cherish,” Tan tweeted.