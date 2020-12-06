Ahmad Zahid meets Perak Sultan over vacant Mentri Besar post

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seen as he leaves Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 6, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived for his audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta here.

The Bagan Datuk member of Parliament was seen entering the palace at 9.48am in his white Toyota Vellfire.

The meeting was expected to centre on the now vacant Mentri Besar post following the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu yesterday, who lost the confidence vote on Friday at the State Assembly.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.

Ahmad Faizal’s resignations also saw all the state executive councillor’s (exco) posts quashed automatically.

It is learnt that Perak Umno state liaison chairman and Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Umno Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya are among the shortlisted candidates for the Mentri Besar seat.

Last night, the party held a special meeting, which was chaired by Saarani, at the Perak Umno Building here.

Among the party leaders who were seen attending the meeting were Ahmad Zahid, Shahrul Zaman, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Pangkor assemblyman Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The outcome of the meeting was unknown as all the party leaders kept the discussion mum.