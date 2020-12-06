Abdul Aziz Bari: Perak Pakatan open to work with other parties, including Umno

Perak Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari talks to the press at the DAP Perak office in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 6 — Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari today said that the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is open to work with any parties, including Umno, to form the new Perak government for the sake of the people.

Aziz Bari who is Perak DAP deputy president said that any effort that would help and benefit the people should be put forth to work.

“Anything that is good (for the people) should be considered. We should not pre-judge (whether it will work or not),” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Earlier today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after having an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, said that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno will look into a new alliance if they are unable retain the existing coalition under Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form a government in the state.

Ahmad Zahid also said that “all possibilities are there” when asked if the new alliance includes working with Pakatan Harapan (PH), including DAP.

Aziz Bari pointed out that this was what the Perak Sultan meant when he said a good formula should be considered to form a stable government.

“We have to heed the call from the Sultan and I’m sure Umno and BN’s stand is also along the same line.

“I would welcome any move to resolve the political problems and find a good solution for the state and people. We should not delay any further as the year is coming to an end,” he added.

Yesterday, the Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler) Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini told reporters that the Sultan has advise PH leaders to find a good formula to form the new government, after their audience with the former.

The PH leaders who met the Sultan were Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

On Friday, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, which consist of Bersatu, Umno and PAS, collapsed after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the motion of confidence vote as the Mentri Besar of Perak.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.

The motion was brought by Umno Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim and seconded by Umno Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamad and DAP Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee.

Subsequently, PAS said that it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government following the ousting of Ahmad Faizal as Perak mentri besar.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that his party would still play its role “as usual” in the state and national level.