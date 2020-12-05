Perak PAS says still with Umno and Bersatu

PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said today that the party will defend the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for now. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, December 5 — PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said today that the party will defend the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for now.

However, Razman said that they will wait for further instructions from the party leadership on the formation of government in Perak.

“We are still together with Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu),” he told reporters when met at the Mentri Besar’s official residence here earlier.

“Since the mentri besar has resigned, Perak has no government now. We will wait for instructions from the Sultan of Perak and whoever has the majority will form the government,” he added.

Razman also stressed that PAS will keep to its principles; the party will not be with Umno without Bersatu and will not be with Bersatu without Umno.

Yesterday, the Islamist party said that it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government following the ousting of Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar via a vote of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that his party would still play a role “as usual” at the state and national level.