Perak MB Ahmad Faizal Azumu loses vote of confidence

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh November 18, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has lost a motion of confidence vote that was tabled against him at the state legislative assembly this morning.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

“A total of 59 voting ballots were received on the motion. Ten votes were in support of the mentri besar and 48 were against him, while another vote was damaged,” he said.

MORE TO COME