Man fined RM3,000 for verbally abusing, spitting at grocery store staff who reminded him about CMCO SOP

IPOH, Dec 4 — An unemployed man was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate's Court here today after being found guilty of humiliating a grocery store employee by uttering abusive words and spitting at the victim.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus handed down the sentence to M. Gunalan, 47, from Taman Rasi Jaya here after he pleaded guilty to uttering abusive words and spitting at Nor Asni Zilzawani Mohd Zahid, with the intention of disrespecting the grocery store worker who had reminded him to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Gunalan was charged with committing the offence at a grocery store in Lahat Baru 2 here at 8.40pm last Monday under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of up to five years or a fine or both.

The court also ordered the accused to be imprisoned for four months if he failed to pay the fine. The accused paid the fine.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Mohammad asked the court to impose an appropriate penalty on the accused because his actions disturbed inter-racial sensitivity.

In mitigation, the former fish seller, represented by lawyer Robert S. Gnanarajan, asked for leniency, saying that he was no longer employed due to Covid-19 and regretted his actions. — Bernama