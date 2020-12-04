Julau MP upset with Sarawak disaster committee rejecting his application to return home for the weekend

State state chairman Larry Sng said the name list of the other seats will be announced later. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 4 — Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng today expressed his disappointment with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) after it rejected his applications to return to Sarawak for the weekend from Kuala Lumpur where he is attending the current Parliament.

He said he did not understand how SDMC operated, saying, “My fellow MP friend and I both applied online around the same time to return to Sarawak this weekend.

“His application was successful after several attempts and was allowed to enter Sarawak without quarantine,” Sng, who is also Sarawak PKR chief, said on his Facebook post.

“However, when I applied, they requested me to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Sarawak,” he said, adding that his request to enter the state was rejected when he re-submitted his application.

“It was rejected a total of 3 times. Unbelievable,” he said, adding: “Too much politics in and worst still using Covid-19 as a political tool. Disgraceful.”

Asked for his comment, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he suspected that Sng had not attached his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result for a 14-day period with the application.

He said this is one of the conditions for SDMC to give its approval.

Dr Sim, who is a health adviser to SDMC, praised SDMC secretariat for being strict in enforcing the entry rules and regulations to the state.