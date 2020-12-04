Ahmad Faizal: Bersatu still with Perikatan after confidence vote, likely change in MB’s post only

Outgoing Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — After losing a confidence vote at the State Assembly today, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he believes there will not be a transition in government, but rather a change of mentri besar only.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, said that the party will remain with the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition despite half of the no-confidence votes coming from the PN bloc.

“The PN government is a good government and accepted by the people. Thus, I believe the momentum should continue and be maintained,” he told reporters when met at the State Secretariat Building.

“Even until this morning, all our government administrative affairs were going well. It’s not that they think my leadership is bad, but maybe some among us might believe that they are more qualified to sit in the mentri besar’s chair and I accept the decision wholeheartedly,” he added.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal lost a motion of confidence that was tabled against him at the state legislative assembly.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

“A total of 59 voting ballots were received on the motion. Ten votes were in support of the mentri besar and 48 were against him, while another vote was damaged,” he said.

MORE TO COME