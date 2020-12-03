Johor drops from third to seventh place in domestic tourist destination ranking, says state tourism committee chairman

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the ranking was based on the Tourism Malaysia Report. — AFP pic ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — The ranking of Johor as a tourist destination in the country dropped to seventh place last year compared to third between 2016 and 2018, the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

According to him, one of the reasons for the decline was the lack of effective and strategic promotions on Johor tourism products.

“That is why Tourism Johor is now focusing on promotion and marketing. The first phase will be more focused on domestic tourism while the second phase will focus on international tourists,” he said in his winding- up speech.

Onn Hafiz said the promotion would be done through various methods, including conducting media familiarisation trips, disseminating information through social media and engaging celebrities to introduce interesting destinations.

In addition, videos and articles on Johor tourism products will be produced in various languages such as Mandarin, Japanese, Korean and Arabic for use in promotions in China, Japan, Korea and the Middle East.

“I would also like to appeal to all the honourable members of this assembly to help promote tourism products so that Johor’s rating will be back in its rightful place,” he said. — Bernama