Ismail Sabri: Local factories being probed over improper housing for workers amid Covid-19 threat

Officers from the Labour Department conduct checks on a worker’s hostel in Tasek, Ipoh November 26, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The National Security Council (NSC) announced today that a total of 21 investigation papers have been opened under the Workers Standard of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 to curb the spread of Covid-19 among factory workers.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that the Ministry of Human Resources is actively carrying out inspections nationwide and will investigate employers that fail to provide proper housing for workers.

“So far 21 investigation papers have been opened against employers that failed to observe the Workers Standard of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.

“As we know, one of the reason why the spread of Covid-19 virus is due to foreign workers being placed under cramped and squeezed houses,” he said in a press briefing.

