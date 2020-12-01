Police: Sergeant injured in Malaysia-Thailand border shootout breathing normally without ventilator support

Sgt Norihan a/l Tari arrives at Penang Hospital from Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, Perlis, November 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 1 — General Operations Force (GOF) personnel Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, who was injured after being shot by smugglers last Tuesday, can now breathe on his own without ventilator support.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said Norihan, who is being treated at Penang General Hospital, showed encouraging progress.

“According to doctors treating him, he can now breathe on his own without the help of ventilators, as well as drink and eat soft food.

“In addition, Norihan can also walk with the aid of a walker and he is showing great progress,” he said today.

Norihan, who was transferred from Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, last Wednesday, successfully underwent an operation to remove two of the three bullets from his body.

In the 3.10am incident on Tuesday, Norihan and Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, were involved in a shootout with a group of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Baharuddin was killed while Norihan sustained serious injuries. Both belong to the 3rd Battalion (Senoi Praaq), North Brigade, GOF, and were involved in Ops Benteng. — Bernama