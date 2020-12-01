Health Ministry: Two new Covid-19 clusters reported in Kota Kinabalu

The total number of active clusters now stands at 180 and from that total, 33 clusters recorded additional cases today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Two new Covid-19 clusters have emerged in the state of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the Health Ministry announced today.

They are the Kolombong and Talang-Talang clusters, where a total of 143 individuals have been screened for Covid-19.

“We screened 76 individuals in the Kolombong cluster and found 40 of them positive for Covid-19. The index case-65,698 was found positive today as well,” its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“The Talang-Talang cluster had its index case-55,008 report positive for Covid-19 on November 23. From our close contact tracing, we screened 67 individuals and found 18 positive for Covid-19.”

364 clusters have been reported in Malaysia including the two today, with 184 having ended, including three today — the Highway, Inai and Jalan Meru clusters.

The total number of active clusters now stands at 180 and from that total, 33 clusters recorded additional cases today.

The highest number of cases came from the Teratai (778), Hentian (118) and Batu Tujuh (37) clusters.