Securities Commission appoints Anantham Kasinatheras new chairman for Audit Oversight Board

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Securities Commission (SC) has appointed Datuk Anantham Kasinather as the non-executive chairman of its Audit Oversight Board (AOB) effective December 1.

In a statement today, the SC said Anantham has served as a member of the AOB since January 2020 and will be taking over from Datuk Gumuri Hussain, who retired as non-executive chairman on November 23.

“Anantham brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the private sector... He has also served in the judiciary, where he was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Malaya in 2009 and elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2010 before retiring from judicial service in May 2014.

“His background and experience will further strengthen the effectiveness of AOB’s oversight role and promote confidence in the quality of audited financial statements in Malaysia,” said the commission.

The SC has also appointed Datuk Seri Ahmad Johan Mohammad Raslan as a member of the AOB effective December 1.

A chartered accountant specialising in the fields of assurance and advisory, Ahmad Johan previously served as the executive chairman of PwC Malaysia and is currently a board member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia. — Bernama