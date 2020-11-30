Sabah okays scuba diving to lower stress from Covid-19 lockdown

Masidi said operators must follow certain rules, including physical distancing at all times and a maximum capacity of 30 per cent per boat, including its crew. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — The Sabah government is allowing scuba diving again despite its daily high Covid-19 infection rates.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it is to stimulate the tourism industry and boost economic activity.

“The idea is to allow some recreation activities to reduce the stress of being locked up during the CMCO,” he told a virtual news conference here tonight.

However, he said operators must follow certain rules, including physical distancing at all times and a maximum capacity of 30 per cent per boat, including its crew.

Masidi said the Sabah government is still looking into screening all foreign workers for Covid-19 even as the federal government announced mandatory national screening to begin from tomorrow.

He said this is because Sabah has to manage some 75,789 registered foreign workers in its various sectors.

Sabah was the epicentre of the third wave of the coronavirus in the wake of its state election in September.

Today, it came in second behind Selangor with 326 new cases out of the 1,212 new infections.

The entire state is under a conditional movement control order, with inter-district travel banned.



