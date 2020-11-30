MetMalaysia: Heavy downpour in north, east coast starting tomorrow

Children play in floodwater in front of their house in Kampung Bukit Hijau Jeram in Kuala Selangor November 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert with heavy rains expected in northern and east coast states of peninsular Malaysia from tomorrow until Thursday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the northern states expected to be hit are Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling) and Perak (Hulu Perak).

In the east coast, the areas involved are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan and Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu. — Bernama