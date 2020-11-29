MCMC: Satellite broadband to be deployed at Kg Gusi in Sabah following bridge collapse incident

The MCMC said that the initiative to provide VSAT for Kampung Gusi will be part of CTT’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has expressed sympathy over a recent incident in Kampung Gusi, Ranau in Sabah whereby several students were injured after a bridge had collapsed. It was reported that the students had gathered at a specific spot on a suspension bridge just to get good mobile signal for online learning. To provide an immediate solution for the area, the MCMC is working closely with a state-backed company to deploy broadband connectivity via satellite.

According to the official statement, the commission is aware of the plight of the students and as an interim solution, Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd (CTT), a wholly-owned company of Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd, will provide broadband connectivity through Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) service.

CTT is described as one of the largest independent tower owners and operators in Malaysia. They claim to operate and manage 257 communication infrastructure sites in Malaysia after it was appointed as the ‘State Backed Company’ to undertake the TIME 2 project in Sabah since 2005. The TIME 2 project was implemented since 2004 which was meant to improve mobile coverage in areas with more than 80 people per sq km.

The MCMC said that the initiative to provide VSAT for the village will be part of CTT’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. According to CTT’s General Manager Law Chung Ming, the VSAT installation will be done latest by December 15, 2020.

In addition, three mobile towers will be erected near Kampung Gusi under the Jendela plan. The locations have been specified under the recent tender document issued by the MCMC on November 20, 2020.

The MCMC prays for the speedy recovery of the injured and reminded students not to put themselves in danger just to get internet access. — SoyaCincau