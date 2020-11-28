Dr Noor Hisham: Another low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre opens in Kinta, Perak today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Nov 29 — A new low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) is opened at the Arena Badminton in Kinta District, here, today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his Facebook posting, he said the 160-bed PKRC would cater to each gender (80 beds each) mainly for step down care plus stage 1 and 2 cases.

“This will certainly help ease the loads off the main hospitals. Whilst doing our best for the Covid-19 situation, we know we still have to try our best to continue providing the best health service for non-Covid-19 patients as well,” he said.

He thanked all staff of the Ministry of Health and lauded their close collaboration with other ministries and agencies to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As of noon, Perak had recorded 1,498 Covid-19 positive cases with 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, in a separate posting, DR Noor Hisham said he was able to conduct a working visit to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in Jalan Teratai, Klang this morning with senior officers of the department and other government agencies.

He said the EMCO in Jalan Teratai was divided into two sectors, namely, Sector A and Sector B, with each housing male and female hostels.

He was briefed on the latest development in the management of the EMCO by the Klang district health officer (PKD) Dr Masitah Mohamed.

Among others, she explained that health management was given by health personnel from the Klang PKD and the Meru Health Clinic, assisted by health personnel from other districts and non-government organisations (NGO).

Health management activities encompassed Covid-19 screening swab tests, medical readiness, managing issuance directives for Home Surveillance Order (HSO), managing admittance of positive cases to hospital and data management.

Via the social site jottings, Dr Noor Hisham also shared the latest development on action to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah, namely, the Semporna Hospital Isolation Ward had been fully completed and was operational on Nov 22.

The nine-bed Isolation Ward had negative pressure isolation rooms equipped with HEPA Filters, two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two ventilators including a mobile ventilator.

‘’With the availability of this facility, patients of infectious diseases like Covid-19 requiring ICU care can be treated and isolated more effectively. The facility will also boost the readiness of the hospital in facing the pandemic specifically on the east coast of Sabah,’’ he added. — Bernama